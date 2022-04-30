April showers $285,000 in winnings last week from Mississippi Lottery

A Copiah County woman won $35,000 on a $3 Crossword scratch-off game purchased at Ashley’s 51 Stop in Wesson.

Another half-dozen Mississippians collected more than $285,000 in prize money Friday morning.

The majority went to the purchaser of a lottery ticket in Prentiss. Don C. of Jefferson Davis County won $278,000 from the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot.

Don and his wife have enjoyed playing Mississippi Match 5 since it started last year, and he always chooses his own numbers. Those numbers paid off.

He purchased his winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket from Fleetway 170 at 977 Columbia Ave. in Prentiss. The winning numbers drawn were 17-21-23-29-33.

A Walls woman won $3,000 in a 3 Times Lucky scratch-off game in Horn Lake. A Jackson man won $2,700 on a Cash 4 ticket — his second win. A Laurel repeat winner won $1,200 on a Mississippi Match 5 in Ellisville. A Corinth woman won $1,000 and an Ocean Springs man won $800.

To see more Mississippi Lottery winners, visit https://www.mslotteryhome.com/players/winners/