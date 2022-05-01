1 dead, several injured in shooting at Mississippi festival

Published 5:25 am Sunday, May 1, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

One person is dead and several others were injured following a shooting at a festival in Mississippi, according to sheriff officials.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said on social media that “several” people were taken to local hospitals Saturday night with unknown injuries, and one person was confirmed dead at the scene. Jones said the incident occurred at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, which is hosting the Mississippi Mudbug Festival.


Jones said an “officer-involved shooting investigation is underway stemming from this incident,” but did not provide additional details. He said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist.

A message seeking comment sent early Sunday by The Associated Press to a spokesperson for the bureau was not immediately returned. No further information was immediately available.

The festival features live entertainment, cooking contests and amusement park rides.

