Man who was reportedly crossing busy Mississippi highway with wife dies after being struck by vehicle

Published 5:56 am Monday, May 2, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A man who was reportedly crossing a busy highway with his wife died from injuries he suffered when he was hit by a vehicle Friday night.

John Mahoney, 63, of Affton, Missouri, was killed in the accident, according to WLOX in Biloxi. Mahoney was originally from Queens, New York.

On Friday, April 29, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m., the Biloxi Police Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at Beach Boulevard and Bellman Street.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Upon arrival, first responders found an unresponsive male pedestrian — later identified as Mahoney — in the eastbound lanes of Beach Boulevard suffering from major injuries.

Life-saving measures were conducted until the victim was transported to a local hospital via ambulance.

The vehicle that struck the male victim was still on scene and the driver cooperated with law enforcement during the initial crash investigation.

A short time after arriving at the local hospital the male victim succumbed to his injuries. The investigation is still ongoing and currently, it does not appear any criminal activity was involved.

More News

Hospital staffing, bed space leave mentally ill defendants languishing in jail

Crime scene

Police: Man killed, shot multiple times inside Mississippi house with children nearby

Police looking for suspect on motorcyle — possibly with assault rifle — after 6-year-old girl shot inside her Mississippi house

Alabama woman charged after dogs kill public health worker

Print Article