Mississippi man charged with felony DUI after he reportedly veered car off roadway hitting pedestrian in grass

Published 3:45 pm Monday, May 2, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

On May 1, 2022, at approximately 1:46 AM, the Oxford Police Department responded to the area of South Lamar just south of Belk Blvd for a report of a vehicle versus a pedestrian wreck.

Officers arrived and began rendering aid to the victim that had been hit. While talking with the driver, Samuel Jared Brown, 24, of Oxford, officers suspected he was under the influence.

Officers also determined that Brown had left the roadway and struck the victim while they were walking in the grass.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The victim was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi and subsequently flown to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee. He is currently listed in stable condition.

After a DUI investigation was completed, Brown was arrested and charged with Aggravated DUI and open container. Brown was given a bond of $25,000 by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

More News

University of Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks arrested in Mississippi on drug possession other charges

Mississippi toddler accidentally shot when he finds gun in father’s nightstand, sheriff says

Hospital staffing, bed space leave mentally ill defendants languishing in jail

Crime scene

Police: Man killed, shot multiple times inside Mississippi house with children nearby

Print Article