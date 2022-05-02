Mississippi toddler accidentally shot when he finds gun in father’s nightstand, sheriff says

Published 12:57 pm Monday, May 2, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A 2-year-old Mississippi boy accidentally shot himself after finding a gun in his father’s nightstand, according to Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam.

Officials with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office report that the shooting occurred Saturday in Kiln in a subdivision off of Mississippi Highway 43.

Adam said the boy found the loaded gun after his father had fallen asleep. The boy was hit by a bullet when the gun discharged, Adam said.

The toddler was airlifted to a New Orleans hospital and is in stable condition.

The accidental shooting remains under investigation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

