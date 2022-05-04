69-year-old Florida motorcyclist dies in crash with 18-wheeler on rural Mississippi highway

Published 6:05 am Wednesday, May 4, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

One person is dead following a Wednesday crash involving a log truck and motorcycle on Highway 27 in Warren County.

At approximately 11:18 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 27, one mile from the Gibson Road intersection.

According to MHP reports, a 2008 BMW motorcycle driven by 69-year-old David Paxton of Fleming Island, Fla., traveled north on Highway 27 when it collided with a 2006 International Tractor Trailer driven by 61-year-old Daniel Dee, of Pattison, Miss., traveling south on Highway 27.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Paxton received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Following the accident, both lanes of Highway 27 were completely blocked. Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies were on the scene rerouting traffic to Gibson and China Grove roads.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

More News

Popular New Orleans steamboat named after Mississippi city sustains fire damage

Mississippi man sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for his role in drug trafficking scheme across multiple states

Mississippi man charged with weekend sexual assault

Mississippi video blogger wanted as murder suspect in death of man shot 7-10 times arrested in New Orleans

Print Article