Best performing REIT stocks last month

Concerns about inflation and uncertainty about the war in Ukraine have affected the stock market this month, and real estate investment trusts, or REITs, have not escaped unscathed. According to the S&P United States REIT Index, April returns were down -4.53%, compounding a year-to-date return that’s down -9.03%. However, REITs are still outperforming the overall S&P 500, which was down -8.8% in April and down -13.31% year to date.

Private equity firm Blackstone Inc. continued its investment in REITs, announcing two acquisitions in April. On April 19, it announced a deal to buy American Campus Communities Inc.—the largest owner, manager, and developer of student housing for $12.8 billion. On April 25, Blackstone agreed to purchase PS Business Parks Inc., a REIT with a portfolio of 96 business properties spanning industrial and office use, as well as 800 residential units.

Real estate platform ZeroDown compiled a list of the best-performing REITs in April, using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked based on total returns, including dividends. All REITs based in the U.S. listed on Nareit were considered. REITs are companies that own and operate income-producing properties such as residential, office buildings, retail, or timberland. To qualify as a REIT, the company must distribute 90% of taxable income to shareholders.

#20. Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

– April total return: +2.7%

— Price change: +2.4%

— Dividends: $0.23

– REIT type: Retail REITs

#19. Digital Realty (DLR)

– April total return: +3.0%

— Price change: +3.0%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Data Centers REITs

#18. Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

– April total return: +3.1%

— Price change: +3.1%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Residential REITs

#17. NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)

– April total return: +3.9%

— Price change: +3.9%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Mortgage REITs

#16. Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

– April total return: +4.0%

— Price change: +4.0%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Lodging/Resorts REITs

#15. Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

– April total return: +4.1%

— Price change: +4.1%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Lodging/Resorts REITs

#14. Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

– April total return: +4.6%

— Price change: +4.6%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Industrial REITs

#13. Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN)

– April total return: +4.7%

— Price change: +2.4%

— Dividends: $0.25

– REIT type: Mortgage REITs

#12. Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

– April total return: +4.7%

— Price change: +4.7%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Lodging/Resorts REITs

#11. VICI Properties (VICI)

– April total return: +4.7%

— Price change: +4.7%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Specialty REITs

#10. PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH)

– April total return: +5.0%

— Price change: +5.0%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Timberlands REITs

#9. Rayonier (RYN)

– April total return: +5.1%

— Price change: +5.1%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Timberlands REITs

#8. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH)

– April total return: +5.1%

— Price change: +5.1%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Lodging/Resorts REITs

#7. Farmland Partners (FPI)

– April total return: +7.1%

— Price change: +7.1%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Specialty REITs

#6. Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

– April total return: +7.7%

— Price change: +7.7%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Lodging/Resorts REITs

#5. Global Self Storage (SELF)

– April total return: +8.6%

— Price change: +8.6%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Self-storage REITs

#4. Weyerhaeuser (WY)

– April total return: +8.8%

— Price change: +8.8%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Timberlands REITs

#3. CoreCivic (CXW)

– April total return: +11.3%

— Price change: +11.3%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Specialty REITs

#2. PS Business Parks (PSB)

– April total return: +11.4%

— Price change: +11.4%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Industrial REITs

#1. American Campus Communities (ACC)

– April total return: +15.5%

— Price change: +15.5%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Residential REITs

