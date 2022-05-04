Man accused of firing rifle from motorcycle and injuring 6-year-old child in Mississippi house arrested

A drive-by shooting suspect accused shooting a 6-year-old after firing a rifle into a Mississippi residence has been arrested.

Tavarious Levett Davis, of Old Brook Road, has been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault.

Davis, 30, was held by the Mississippi Department of Corrections Sunday on a probation violation just hours after the Old Brook Road shooting.

Police were looking for a suspect on a blue motorcycle who fired a rifle into a home about 5:30 p.m., striking a 6-year-old in the lower leg. The child was treated at King’s Daughters Medical Center and released.

“After investigating, Davis was charged,” said Chief Kenneth Collins. “We are steadily doing the best we can and we’re not going to stop.”

Collins thanked the public for tips and leads that helped the investigation.

Officers and investigators worked long hours on the case, he said.

“They worked hard. This is really a 24-hour job,” Collins said.