Mississippi school bus driver fired, charged with felony child abuse

A Mississippi bus driver has been arrested and charged with felony child abuse after he reportedly lost his temper during an altercation on his school bus.

WCBI in Columbus reports that William McBride, 71, was arrested after deputies were called about a fight at West Lowndes High School

According to video footage from security cameras on the bus, Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said McBride tried to de-escalate a fight on the bus that started between two students and, while trying to handle the situation, McBride lost his temper.

That is when the alleged assault occurred Hawkins said.

Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Sam Allison released a statement about the situation:

“This is an unfortunate incident. We are very embarrassed by this inexcusable behavior. We are thankful there were no serious injuries and very appreciative of the students who quickly de-escalated the situation. Mr. McBride is no longer employed by the Lowndes County School District.”