Woman sleeping inside U-Haul on side of Mississippi interstate awakened to men reportedly stealing truck’s catalytic converter

Two men were recently arrested for their alleged part in the removal of catalytic converters.

The case began with a call from a woman who was sleeping on the side of Interstate 59 in a U-Haul truck at about 1:15 p.m. She reported that she was awoken to people doing things to the truck, which was later determined to be two men allegedly cutting the catalytic converter from the vehicle, according to a Picayune Police Department press release.

Officers arrived to find a Hyundai Sonata parked behind the U-Haul displaying a Hancock County tag.

Inside the vehicle were two men, identified as 42-year-old Mark Isaac Condiff of 28 Hunters Trace, Picayune and 39-year-old Michael Wayne Jones of 6308 West Benton St., Bay St. Louis.

On the ground by the U-Haul, officers saw a disconnected catalytic converter on the ground on the passenger side. Both suspects were removed from the Hyundai and secured while the officer investigated further.

In plain view, the officer found several used blades from a reciprocating saw, two reciprocating saws and drug paraphernalia in the front seat area of the vehicle, the release states. The find led to both suspects being placed under arrest and further investigation of the scene.

That additional investigation found another catalytic converter in the Hyundai, a gun holster, ammunition for a handgun and several bags of tools. Near the passenger side of the vehicle, officers found a handgun and a large amount of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, the release states.

Investigation into the origin of the handgun determined it was reportedly stolen out of New Orleans.

As a result of the investigation, Condiff was arrested for possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and two counts of receiving stolen property, while Jones was arrested for possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and malicious mischief, the release states.