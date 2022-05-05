More than 40 pounds of drugs seized in traffic stop on Mississippi interstate. California woman arrested.

Published 5:44 am Thursday, May 5, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Highway Patrol officials recently posted a photo of more than 40 pounds of illegal drugs seized during a traffic stop Saturday.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol in Brookhaven posted the photo of the drugs seized in Pike County on Interstate 55.

New sources report that Jasmine Harris, 30, of San Anselmo, CA, was arrested for Trafficking of Controlled Substance (Marijuana) and Trafficking of THC.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Harris was arrested after a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper stopped a white 2004 Kia Sonoma for a traffic violation on Saturday, April 23 near the four-mile marker on I-55. During the stop, the trooper found 40 pounds of illegal narcotics.

Harris was booked into the Pike County Jail.

More News

When investigating home burglary, Mississippi officers find stolen items from multiple burglaries behind neighbor’s shed

Two Mississippi teens denied bond, suspect killed by officer identified in weekend shooting at state fairgrounds

Four Mississippi teens charged with capital murder, accused of killing 41-year-old man during robbery

Five lucky Mississippi Lottery players win choice of prizes — from pile of cash to exclusive trips

Print Article