Alert issued for missing 77-year-old Mississippi man

Published 6:21 am Friday, May 6, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old Mississippi man.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued the alert for Eugene Seals Jr., 77, of Southaven.

Seals is six feet eight inches tall, weighs 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Family members say Seals was last seen after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, on Jordan View Drive in Desoto County.

Seals is wearing a suit and is believed to be in a 2005 aluminum Honda Pilot with the Mississippi tag, 1L47V traveling in the direction of the Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah’s Witness on 3rd Street.

Seals reportedly suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have information on where he could be, call Southaven Police Department at (662) 393-0228.

