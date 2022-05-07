Seven people arrested after meth, marijuana and heroin found in Mississippi residence

Seven people were arrested after meth, marijuana and heroin were found during the search of a Pike County residence.

Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division conducted search warrant at a residence located on Dogwood Lane.

During the search, approximately 79.12 grams of Methamphetamines, 253.82 grams of Marijuana, 2 grams of Heroin, and various drug paraphernalia were located.

Justin Gaudin was charged with Trafficking a Control Substance, Possession of Control Substance with the Intent to Distribute x2, and Possession of Paraphernalia; Serena Allen Dubois and Elizabeth Rutland were both charged with Possession of Control Substance x2; Samuel Avery was charged with Possession of a Control Substance with the Intent to Distribute; Karen Gonzales, Brandon Dixon and Joseph Rutland were all charged with Possession of Paraphernalia.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.