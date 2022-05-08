Four people arrested in murder of man found dead on side of Mississippi county road

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man found dead on a Mississippi county road.

On Sunday, May 1, Quantavis T. Fernando, 22, was found dead on this side of County Road 182 in Alcorn County in north Mississippi.

Two days later, Courtland Alexander Bradley, 25, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On May 6, three more people were arrested in the case.

Lamon West Jr., 29, of Corinth, has been arrested and charged with murder.

Investigators with the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department have also charged Bradley’s mother, Kimberly Bradley, 54, of New Albany, with accessory after the fact to murder.

Investigators have also charged Keayrah Edmontson, 21, of Corinth, with accessory after the fact to murder. Edmontson is reportedly Courtland Bradley’s girlfriend.