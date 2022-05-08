Four people arrested in murder of man found dead on side of Mississippi county road

Published 7:17 am Sunday, May 8, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man found dead on a Mississippi county road.

On Sunday, May 1, Quantavis T. Fernando, 22, was found dead on this side of County Road 182 in Alcorn County in north Mississippi.

Two days later, Courtland Alexander Bradley, 25, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

On May 6, three more people were arrested in the case.

Lamon West Jr., 29, of Corinth,  has been arrested and charged with murder.

Investigators with the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department have also charged Bradley’s mother, Kimberly Bradley, 54, of New Albany, with accessory after the fact to murder.

Investigators have also charged Keayrah Edmontson, 21, of Corinth, with accessory after the fact to murder. Edmontson is reportedly Courtland Bradley’s girlfriend.

 

 

More News

Mississippi restaurant anointed maker of America’s Best Burger continues to be smashing success after 10 years

Man arrested, reportedly admits to setting Mississippi apartment complex on fire

Mississippi city struggles to find workers

Mississippi woman transforms old jewelry into new artworks

Print Article