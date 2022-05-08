Man arrested, reportedly admits to setting Mississippi apartment complex on fire

A man has been charged with arson, accused of setting a Mississippi apartment complex on fire.

Timothy Tyrone Smith, 39, has been charged with first-degree arson after he reportedly admitted to authorities that he started a fire Friday afternoon at North Hills Apartments in North Jackson.

Authorities belive that Smith’s mother lived at the apartment complex and that he may also have been living there as well.

Jackson news sources report that police also received a report of gunshots in the area, but authorities have found no evidence of gunfire inside the apartment complex.

The fire destroyed one building at the apartment complex. No injuries have been reported and all tenants have been accounted for, officials said.