Body of Alabama father who drowned during rescue of 6-year-old son recovered on Mother’s Day

A heartbreaking search for a father who drowned in an Alabama lake after helping rescue his 6-year-old son ended on Mother’s Day.

The body of Jacob Davidson, 30, from Valley, Alabama, was recovered after a three-day search on Lake Harding in Lee County, Alabama.

Davidson reportedly went into the water in the Halawakee Creek area of the lake to rescue his son Friday afternoon, according to officials from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Davidson was able to lift his son to an assisting boat but then went under and never resurfaced, officials report.