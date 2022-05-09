Man caught on run 11 days after killing 25-year-old Mississippi man sentenced to life in prison

Published 6:17 am Monday, May 9, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A man who reportedly shot and killed another man in a parking lot and was then arrested 11 days later in Illinois has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Deshaude Lakeith Jones, 43, was found guilty of first degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm last week by an Ocean Springs jury.

The jury convicted Jones of killing Troy Taylor, 25, of Ocean Springs, in 2018 in the parking lot of Kahuna’s Bar and Grill on Highway 90.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Jones fled the scene of the crime and was apprehended 11 days later in Zion, Illinois.

He was then extradited to Jackson County during October of 2018.

Judge Dale Harkey sentenced Jones to life imprisonment without parole.

 

More News

USDA: Farmers in Mississippi, three other states can apply for drought loans

Body of Alabama father who drowned during rescue of 6-year-old son recovered on Mother’s Day

Mississippi teen charged with abducting, raping Louisiana college student

Four people arrested in murder of man found dead on side of Mississippi county road

Print Article