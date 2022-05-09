USDA: Farmers in Mississippi, three other states can apply for drought loans

Published 8:02 am Monday, May 9, 2022

By The Associated Press

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says drought during the growing season has made farmers in most of Texas, all of Louisiana and parts of Arkansas and Mississippi eligible to apply for federal aid.

The department’s Farm Service Agency says low-interest emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of equipment or livestock. They can also be used to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debts.
The agency will consider the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

The agency says 60 Louisiana parishes are primary disaster areas because of drought, and the other four — Orleans, St. Tammany, Vernon and Washington — are adjacent to such parishes.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

USDA declares drought disasters if a county is under extreme or exceptional drought, or has had at least eight straight weeks of severe drought.

In Texas, 216 of the state’s 254 counties are primary drought disaster areas and 20 others border such counties, FSA state outreach coordinator Joshua Coleman said Friday.

Twenty-three Mississippi counties and 20 in Arkansas are primary disaster areas, with farmers and ranchers eligible to apply for loans in another 13 counties in Mississippi and 11 in Arkansas, according to news releases.

Application deadlines vary according to when a county was declared an agricultural disaster area. That and other details are available on the Farm Service Agency website, fsa.usda.gov.

More News

Body of Alabama father who drowned during rescue of 6-year-old son recovered on Mother’s Day

Mississippi teen charged with abducting, raping Louisiana college student

Man caught on run 11 days after killing 25-year-old Mississippi man sentenced to life in prison

Four people arrested in murder of man found dead on side of Mississippi county road

Print Article