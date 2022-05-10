Man wanted by Louisiana leads Mississippi officers on high-speed chase, forcing vehicles off road

A man wanted by the Louisiana Department of Corrections led Mississippi police officers on a high-speed chaes, many times forcing vehicles off the road before being taken into custody on drug charges and other charges.

The chase took place on April 23, when 23-year-old Treyvon Dandre Warren of 3117 Terrance Ave., Slidell, La., was pulled over for a moving violation and for not displaying a tag. As the officer approached the vehicle Warren was driving on Memorial Boulevard, the smell of burnt marijuana was detected. Warren was asked to exit the vehicle, a departmental release states.

At that time, Warren put the vehicle in drive and sped off, heading east at a high rate of speed down Memorial Boulevard.

As the vehicle headed down the boulevard, the vehicle was being operated in a reckless manner, at times forcing other vehicles off the road, the release states.

Warren then drove the vehicle onto Interstate 59 southbound at a high rate of speed, continuing to do so recklessly and running more vehicles off the roadway. When the vehicle reached the weigh station for semi-trucks near exit 1, Warren pulled into that area, made a U-turn and began driving north in the southbound lane before making another U-turn to head south on the southbound lane. At that point, Warren lost control of the vehicle, impacted the cable barrier and exited the vehicle where he fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.

He was later found hiding in an area behind the northbound weigh scales and was detained.

A search of his vehicle found a misdemeanor amount of marijuana and a felony amount of ecstasy pills and a check of his record determined he was wanted by the Louisiana Department of Corrections. Warren was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, failure to stop when officer signals, resisting arrest by fleeing, no vehicle tag and for the warrant out of Louisiana.