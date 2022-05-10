Mississippi indicted for murders of his 8-year-old sister and his mother, report says

A Mississippi man has been indicted for allegedly killing his mother and his own 8-year-old sister, a TV station reported.

WCBI-TV in Columbus reported that Jaquenton Bush was indicted on charges of capital murder and first-degree murder charges.

The station reported this week that a Lowndes County grand jury handed down the indictment against Bush.

Bush is charged with killing his mother, Erica Brewer, 49, and 8-year-old Jayda, Bush’s sister in June 2021.

The pair were shot to death, police said.