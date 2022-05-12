Body found in private Mississippi lake in March finally identified; how man died still under investigation

Published 1:23 pm Thursday, May 12, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A body found dead in a Mississippi lake in March has been identified as that of a Booneville man last seen in early February.

Prentiss County Coroner Greg Sparks confirmed that the body found in a private area lake on March 18 is that of Byron “BJ” Shumpert, 39.

Shumpert was last seen on Feb. 9 walking on College Street in Booneville, according to officials.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

How Shumpert died is still under investigation.

Police have not identified the exact location of the lake, which is on private property, except to say that the lake is in the western part of Booneville.

 

More News

Fishermen taken aback when they pull out rare albino catfish from Mississippi River backwater

Nearly 30 Mississippi airports to receive $15 million in grants for enhancements

Former auditors question whether White was too close to investigate Bryant

Finally coming home: Remains of Mississippi seaman killed at Pearl Harbor identified more than 80 years later, to be buried in Gloster this July

Print Article