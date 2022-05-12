Head-on collision that killed Mississippi woman under investigation by Louisiana State Police

Published 5:38 am Thursday, May 12, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The circumstances behind a two-vehicle crash that killed a Mississippi woman is under investigation by the Louisiana State Police.

On Wednesday May 11, 2022 shortly after 7 am, troopers from the Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on LA 19 north of LA 422 in East Feliciana Parish.

The crash resulted in the death of 22-year-old Aedrianna L. Butler of Woodville, Mississippi.

The initial investigation led Troopers to determine that the crash occurred as Butler was driving a Ford Focus north on LA 19.  For reasons still under investigation, Butler’s vehicle crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into a Nissan Rogue. Following the crash, both vehicles exited the roadway before coming to final rest.

Despite being properly restrained, Butler sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene.  The driver of the Nissan Rogue was also properly restrained and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.  Impairment is not suspected as a contributing factor in this crash.  The investigation is ongoing.

