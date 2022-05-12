Mississippi sheriff: Deputies looking for man who evaded arrest

Authorities are looking for a fugitive who fled from a Mississippi deputy Wednesday afternoon.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the incident occurred about 12:45 p.m. when Sgt. Cordell Watkins saw a Nissan Altima fitting the description of a car reportedly driven by Charles Dudley White, 40, who has warrants for receiving stolen property and probation violation, going up the entrance ramp to Culkin Road from U.S. 61 North.

Watkins turned on his car’s lights and siren and White crossed the overpass, stopped in front of a home on Culkin Road, got out of the car, ran around the house and then into a heavily wooded area. Watkins followed but lost sight of White in the woods.

Pace said additional units responded to the area, including a Vicksburg Police Department K-9 and searched the area for several hours.

“We searched the house and the surrounding property but never located him,” Pace said. “It’s quite possible that he could have gotten a ride. We know who he is; he is not believed to be armed and we will continue looking for him until we can locate and take him into custody.

White is described as a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has a shaved head and was last seen wearing a black shirt, a black ball cap and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about White’s whereabouts should call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 601-636-1761.