Truck, guns owned by Mississippi State Senator stolen from parking lot of Jackson restaurant

Published 9:28 am Thursday, May 12, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi State Senator enjoyed his dinner at a Jackson restaurant until he went to the parking lot and found his pick up truck and two handguns were stolen.

WJTV in Jackson reports that a white GMC Sierra and two guns owned by District 19 Sen. Kevin Blackwell were stolen Tuesday night from the parking lot at Walker’s Drive-In in the Fondren District in Jackson.

Blackwell told the television station that he arrived at the restaurant around 5:30 and left around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Survelliance video indicates that two thieves broke into the truck shortly after 6 p.m.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The theft is under investigation by the Jackson Police Department and the Capitol Police.

 

 

 

More News

Man walking across Mississippi highway killed when hit by car Tuesday night

At least 28 cities have opted out of medical marijuana, but Mississippi is not keeping track

Mississippi sheriff: Deputies looking for man who evaded arrest

Mississippi teen arrested, accused of firing 21 rounds from assault-style rifle at individuals, buildings

Print Article