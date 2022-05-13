Mississippi agents find container filled with 22,000 doses of Oxycodone – looking for the owner of $600K in drugs

Published 6:09 am Friday, May 13, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi agents found a container filled with more than $600,000 in pills but are looking for the owner.

On May 11, 2022, Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and Homeland Security conducted an investigation at a location located on Interstate 55 near Elton Road in south Jackson.

During the investigation, Investigators utilized a HCSO K9, which provided a positive odor response to a container. HCSO

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the container.

During the execution, Investigators located approximately twenty-two (22) clear bags in a safe containing blue pills. The pills contained the markings M/30 on them. The pills were identified as Oxycodone. No subjects were on location and the investigation is ongoing for future arrests.

Total package weight is approximately five lbs. Approximately 22,000 dosage units. Street value of approximately $600,000.00.

If anyone has any information on this case, contact the Hinds County Sheriff Office at 601-974-2900

