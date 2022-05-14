Infant thrown onto ground repeatedly dies from injuries; mother charged with murder, Mississippi police say

A Mississippi mother was charged with murder Saturday after her daughter died just two days after witnesses said the woman threw the infant onto the ground repeatedly, police said.

Makaylia Jolley, 20, of Pearl, Mississippi, was arrested Thursday after several witnesses called 911 after they said Jolley was seen throwing her daughter “repeatedly and forcefully” onto a road, police said.

The baby, Khalysie Lashay Jolley, was just two months old, police said. The baby was transported to Children’s Hospital of Mississippi but died from her injuries on Saturday.

Pearl Police said in a social media post on Saturday that the infant had died at 4:33 p.m. Saturday.

Makaylia Jolley was being detained at the Rankin County Jail, pending an initial appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

Police said they did not know what motivated Jolley to injure the infant.

WLBT-TV reported that Madison-Ranking County DA Bubba Bramlett said he planned to seek the death penalty in the case.