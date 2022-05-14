Mississippi mom who repeatedly threw infant onto ground may soon face murder charges as baby’s conditions worsens

A 20-year-old woman is in custody accused of repeatedly throwing her 9-week-old daughter to the ground before running into the woods when officers arrived.

Makaylia Shaylynn Jolley, of Pearl, is being held on charges of attempted murder and felony child abuse, but Rankin County and City of Pearl officials expect the charges to be upgraded to capital murder, news outlets reported.

Pearl Police Chief Dean Scott said the baby, as of Saturday, was still in critical condition at the Children’s Hospital of Mississippi, but her outlook was bleak.

“At this point, as small as she is, they’re trying to keep her comfortable and painless,” he said. “It’s just a matter of time, according to medical staff, at this point. Her injuries are too severe to attempt to treat.”

Scott said the baby is currently unresponsive and on a ventilator.

Madison/Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said if the child dies, the woman would face a capital murder charge and his office would seek the death penalty.

The infant’s older brother is now living with his grandmother.

According to police, several 9-1-1 calls came in around 2 p.m. on Thursday, saying a woman had “repeatedly and forcibly” thrown her baby on the road. When officers arrived, they found a different woman holding a severely injured child.

The fire department and an ambulance arrived and began first aid on the infant, who was transported to Children’s.

Scott said the officers involved have been unable to sleep since the incident.

“This act was very deliberate and intentional,” Scott said. The mother, he added, “showed no remorse.”