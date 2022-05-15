Mississippi boaters find body floating in river near bridge; woman’s identity, cause of death under investigation

Published 9:41 pm Sunday, May 15, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi boaters discovered an unidentified body floating in a river Sunday.

Authorities said they retrieved the body of a young woman in the Leaf River near the Highway 590 bridge in Ellisville, Mississippi.

Police said the identify of the woman and how she died are under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147.

