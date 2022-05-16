Couple steals home appliances from Mississippi house under construction. Police seek help identifying suspects.

Published 9:09 am Monday, May 16, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who have taken home appliances from a house under construction.

Officials from the Brandon police department posted a surveillance video seeking help in the theft which occurred on April 30.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

According to a post on social media, police responded to Long Leaf Circle in reference to household appliances taken from a home under construction.

The victim stated on the night of Saturday, April 30, unknown suspects entered a construction site and stole a garbage disposal and a GE gas oven.

Video surveillance revealed an adult white male carrying a cordless drill accompanied by an adult white female at the construction site shortly after 10 PM, before triggering an alarm and fleeing the scene. One of the suspects may drive a light-colored sedan car with silver rims.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477), submit a tip, by using your mobile device or computer by going to www.P3tips.com

More News

Mississippi man arrested after search warrant turns up large cache of drugs, guns, cash

Mississippi woman dies, 8-year old injured in early Sunday morning crash

Deputies honored for helping save life of juvenile accidentally shot in neck by another juvenile

Crews work to reach woman trapped in her Mississippi home after storm knocks down trees

Print Article