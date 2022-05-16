Couple steals home appliances from Mississippi house under construction. Police seek help identifying suspects.

Mississippi police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who have taken home appliances from a house under construction.

Officials from the Brandon police department posted a surveillance video seeking help in the theft which occurred on April 30.

According to a post on social media, police responded to Long Leaf Circle in reference to household appliances taken from a home under construction.

The victim stated on the night of Saturday, April 30, unknown suspects entered a construction site and stole a garbage disposal and a GE gas oven.

Video surveillance revealed an adult white male carrying a cordless drill accompanied by an adult white female at the construction site shortly after 10 PM, before triggering an alarm and fleeing the scene. One of the suspects may drive a light-colored sedan car with silver rims.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477), submit a tip, by using your mobile device or computer by going to www.P3tips.com