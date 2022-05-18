Authorities: 8-year-old boy who never returned home in imminent danger. Uncle wanted for questioning.

Published 9:47 am Wednesday, May 18, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Authorities believe that an 8-year-old boy who went missing in Louisiana is in imminent danger.

Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory at 9 a.m. Wednesday, for 8-year-old Chaz Wilson who was last seen leaving his Hammond home around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Wilson never returned home, authorities said.

Police believe Wilson is with his uncle, Marlin Enquire Wilson, 41. Wilson is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance.

Authorities say Wilson is driving a 2013 off-white Kia Soul with a temporary Louisiana tag 19927969.

Police say Chaz Wilson has black hair and brown eyes. He is about  4’4” tall and weighs about 55 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black and red shorts.

Marlin Wilson has brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5’ 7” tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Saints jersey and black shorts.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should immediately call 911 or the Hammond Police Department (985) 277-5700.

