UPDATE: 8-year-old boy missing from Louisiana home found safe, man arrested in case, police report

An 8-year-old Louisiana boy who went missing from his house Tuesday morning has been found safe, police said shortly before noon Wednesday.

Police have taken into custody Marlin Enquire Wilson, 41, who is accused of taking the boy.

Officers with the Hammond Police Department report that the child was found in Bogalusa. No other details were offered about the situation.

Louisiana State Police had issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory at 9 a.m. Wednesday for the child.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities believe that an 8-year-old boy who went missing in Louisiana is in imminent danger.

Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory at 9 a.m. Wednesday, for 8-year-old Chaz Wilson who was last seen leaving his Hammond home around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Wilson never returned home, authorities said.

Police believe Wilson is with his uncle, Marlin Enquire Wilson, 41. Wilson is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance.

Authorities say Wilson is driving a 2013 off-white Kia Soul with a temporary Louisiana tag 19927969.

Police say Chaz Wilson has black hair and brown eyes. He is about 4’4” tall and weighs about 55 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black and red shorts.

Marlin Wilson has brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5’ 7” tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Saints jersey and black shorts.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should immediately call 911 or the Hammond Police Department (985) 277-5700.