Mississippi issues alert, looking for 61-year-old man last seen on Monday

Published 8:57 am Thursday, May 19, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials have issued a Silver Alert for a 61-year-old man last seen on Monday.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued the alert for Charles Thomas Bailey of Amory.

Bailey is five-feet, seven-inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Bailey was last seen on Monday, May 16, on Stateline Road in Southaven.

Family members say Charles Thomas Bailey suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have information on where Bailey could be, contact Southaven Police Department at (662) 393-8652.

