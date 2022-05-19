Two teens, adult face capital murder charges after reportedly demanding wallet from victim, then killing him when he didn’t have money

Published 6:35 am Thursday, May 19, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Crime scene

Two teens and an adult have been charged with capital murder of a Mississippi man who was reportedly shot and killed in a robbery attempt.

Jackson Police report that LeAndrew Williams, 15; Corey Hodge Jr., 19; and Bonny Fields III, 24; have been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Jimmy Pierce, 50.

Pierce was reportedly killed on Monday when the suspects approached Pierce outside a Jackson apartment complex on North West Street and demanded his wallet. Police said after Pierce said he didn’t have any money, they shot him twice in the chest.

Pierce was taken to UMMC in Jackson where he died from his injuries.

 

