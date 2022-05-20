Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Mississippi teen last seen walking along highway seven days ago

Published 5:47 am Friday, May 20, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

An Endangered/Missing Child Alert has been issued for a teen last seen walking along a Mississippi highway a week ago.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued the alert for Mauquice Kentrell Lipsey, 15, of Flora.

Lipsey is described as a Black male around five feet, five inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

On Friday, May 13, Lipsey was last seen walking north on Highway 49 towards Yazoo City in the 20 block of Court Street in Madison County.

He was wearing a black, blue, and white shirt with white and blue camouflage pants.

If anyone has information regarding Lipsey’s whereabouts, contact the Flora Police Department at (601) 879-8871.

