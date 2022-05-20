Police: Mississippi fugitive arrested while at work in Nashville, Tennessee

Published 8:57 am Friday, May 20, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Federal agents arrested a Mississippi fugitive while he was reportedly working at a Nashville, Tennessee, business.

WKRN in Nashville reports that John Capps, 30, was arrested and taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Thursday morning after officials said they located him while at work in Nashville.

Capps is wanted for burglary, grand theft, and auto theft out of Pontotoc.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Members of the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force learned that Capps was working at 808 Dickerson Pike in Nashville, where he was taken into custody.

He has been extradited back to Mississippi.

More News

Partially burned remains found in 2018 identified as those of missing Mississippi woman

Mississippi sheriff says he is forced to seek ‘Bandaid’ solutions to jail that has failed inspections, not fit for inmates

Mississippi man sentenced to 16 years for drug trafficking

Best deviled eggs in Mississippi? These two chefs have lock on competition.

Print Article