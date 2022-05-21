Four inmates at Mississippi jail rushed to emergency room after consuming contraband substance

Four inmates at a Mississippi county jail were rushed to the emergency room Friday after they had apparently consumed an unknown substance from contraband that was introduced into the facility.

Officials from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office report that four Lincoln County Jail inmates were taken to the emergency room at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven.

Early Friday afternoon, a report was made of an inmate passing out. The incident was quickly followed by three other inmates passing out, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall Jr.

“Apparently some contraband came in and these inmates got hold of it,” Hall said.

Hall said the four individuals were transported by ambulance to King’s Daughters Medical Center, where they were examined. As of 2 p.m., all four were awake, alert and talking, the chief deputy said.

The inmates were to be released from the hospital Friday afternoon and returned to the jail.

The matter of the contraband is under investigation.