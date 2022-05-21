Three arrested after Mississippi police unearth what appears to be ATV theft ring

Published 8:04 am Saturday, May 21, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Robert A. Mutten, Edward G. Hawthorn and Matthew P. Gordon

Three men have been arrested after Mississippi police discovered several stolen all-terrain vehicles in what appears to be part of a stolen ATV ring.

On May 12, 2022, the Byram Police Department responded to 6024 I-55 East Frontage Rd business of Savage Off-Road Performance for a disturbance in progress. After further investigation, officers located a 2016 Dodge Challenger on the property that was reported stolen from Memphis.

The Byram Police Department Criminal Investigation Division then obtained a search warrant for the property.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Detectives located several stolen all-terrain vehicles (ATV). Some of the ATVs were stripped while others were in good condition.

Three people were arrested:

  • Matthew P. Gordon, 33, of Florence, was charged with five counts of receiving stolen property.
  • Robert A. Mutten, 33, of Crystal Springs, was charged with three counts of receiving stolen property.
  • Edward G. Hawthorn, 38, of Jackson, was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property.

Byram Police requests assistance from the public and asks that anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Byram Police Department Detective Bureau at 601-372-7747 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS

 

 

 

More News

Swift Justice: Man arrested for auto burglary minutes after police investigate theft from Mississippi nieghborhood

‘I want to assure you’: Letters from IHL commissioner shed light on controversial tenure changes at Mississippi universities

Mississippi Health Department issues monkeypox health alert after first US case reported

Four inmates at Mississippi jail rushed to emergency room after consuming contraband substance

Print Article