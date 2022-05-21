Three arrested after Mississippi police unearth what appears to be ATV theft ring

Three men have been arrested after Mississippi police discovered several stolen all-terrain vehicles in what appears to be part of a stolen ATV ring.

On May 12, 2022, the Byram Police Department responded to 6024 I-55 East Frontage Rd business of Savage Off-Road Performance for a disturbance in progress. After further investigation, officers located a 2016 Dodge Challenger on the property that was reported stolen from Memphis.

The Byram Police Department Criminal Investigation Division then obtained a search warrant for the property.

Detectives located several stolen all-terrain vehicles (ATV). Some of the ATVs were stripped while others were in good condition.

Three people were arrested:

Matthew P. Gordon, 33, of Florence, was charged with five counts of receiving stolen property.

Robert A. Mutten, 33, of Crystal Springs, was charged with three counts of receiving stolen property.

Edward G. Hawthorn, 38, of Jackson, was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property.

Byram Police requests assistance from the public and asks that anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Byram Police Department Detective Bureau at 601-372-7747 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS