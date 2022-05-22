More than 100 rounds reportedly fired during Friday night shoot out at small town Mississippi gas station

More than 100 rounds of ammunition were fired at a gas station in the small Mississippi town of Prentiss Friday night.

The Prentiss Headlight reports that multiple firearms, including an AR-15, .40-Caliber and a .380 pistol, were used in the incident that occurred at the Amoco/Pit Stop on Columbia Avenue in Prentiss shortly after 9 p.m. Friday.

According to reports, one person was transported to the Jefferson Davis Community Hospital with unknown injuries.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was on the scene Friday night assisting the Prentiss Police Department.

If you have any information regarding this situation please call the Prentiss Police Department at 601-792-5198.