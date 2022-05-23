2-year-old boy drowns in swimming pool at Mississippi casino resort

A 2-year-old Louisiana boy drowned in a swimming pool at a Mississippi casino resort on Sunday, officials say.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told Mississippi Gulf Coast news sources that the boy drowned in the pool at the Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi.

Switzer said the boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 5 p.m.

The name of the child was not released, but Switzer’s office confirmed that the boy and his family were from Louisiana.

No other details were released surrounding the circumstances surrounding the incident.