Mississippi man survives gunshot to head, helps officers arrest attacker on attempted murder charges

A Mississippi man survived a gunshot to the head and was able to identify his attacker, who is now behind bars on attempted murder charges.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. Thursday on Melvin Mason Road SE, where a wounded adult male in his vehicle told officers he had been assaulted.

The victim, later identified as Justin Hall, of Brookhaven, was transported to King’s Daughters Medical Center, where doctor’s determined Hall has been shot in the head. Hall was then transported to University of Mississippi Medical Center for further treatment.

Hall later identified Derek Dufrene, of 23 Futch Road in Tylertown, as the man who shot him. With assistance from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Dufrene, 41, was arrested Friday and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of attempted murder, according to Lincoln County Chief Deputy Johnny Hall Jr.

Dufrene currently remains in jail.