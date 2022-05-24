Officials: Mississippi teen accused of murder killed mother’s fiancee

Published 4:49 am Tuesday, May 24, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Authorities say the Mississippi teen accused of murder just hours after graduating high school killed his mother’s fiancee.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins told WTVA News in Tupelo that Justin Coggins, 18, of Caledonia, is accused of shooting Dustin Hoffpauir.

Officials initially reported the incident as a domestic dispute and later revealed that Coggins is accused of shooting and killing his mother’s fiancee on Richards Lane in Caledonia on Saturday.

Few other details have been released about the shooting, which remains under investigation.

News sources report that Coggins had just graduated from Caledonia High School before the fatal shooting.

The teen has received a $250,000 bond.

 

