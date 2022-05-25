Mississippi man sentenced to serve 25 years for sexual battery of child

A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 25 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the sexual battery of a child.

William Findley Holman Jr. of Richland was sentenced to 25 years for sexual battery involving a minor under the age of 14. Holman will be required to serve 20 years day for day in prison. He will then be placed on supervised probation for five years. In addition, he must register as a sex offender and will have no contact with his victim.

On October 25, 2021, the Richland Police Department received a referral from the Mississippi Child Protection Services (CPS) regarding Holman abusing a minor child. After the child had disclosed to her mother that Holman had touched her inappropriately, her mother took her to the doctor. The report to CPS came from the medical provider and stated that the abuse took place at Holman’s home in Richland.

Children’s Advocacy Center then interviewed the child, during which the minor child disclosed that Holman performed sexual acts on her on multiple occasions.

The Richland Police Department interviewed Holman, who admitted to some of the allegations. Holman pleaded guilty on May 16, 2022.