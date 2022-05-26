Former Mississippi prison leader admits to beating inmate so hard he ruptured an eardrum

Published 9:34 pm Thursday, May 26, 2022

By The Associated Press

A former deputy warden at the Mississippi State Penitentiary has pleaded guilty in a case involving the beating of an inmate, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday.

In a news release, officials said Melvin Hilson, 49, pleaded guilty to violating the inmate’s civil rights in 2016.

Hilson was accused of repeatedly striking the victim and knocking him down, causing a ruptured eardrum, ear and neck injuries and prolonged headaches. Hilson is set for sentencing on Sept. 1 and faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Prosecutors said the inmate was waiting to see a care provider in the medical unit at the penitentiary, which is also known as Parchman, when the beating took place. The release said the inmate posed no threat to Hilson and did not fight back.

“This defendant is being held accountable for violating his duty as a corrections officer by unlawfully assaulting an inmate under his custody,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Division will continue to hold law enforcement officials accountable when they use force without basis and violate people’s civil rights inside our jails and prisons.”

More News

Mississippi man arrested after leading troopers on high-speed chase that ends with crash into van, 18-wheelers

Mississippi man sentenced to federal prison for distributing child pornography

Mississippi man sentenced for possessing thousands of images, video of child sexual abuse

Officials: Mississippi man operates elaborate crime ring from Tennessee jail, stealing thousands from stores across southeast

Print Article