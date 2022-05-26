Mississippi man arrested after leading troopers on high-speed chase that ends with crash into van, 18-wheelers

A Mississippi man is behind bars after he reportedly led officers on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into a mini-van and two tractor-trailers.

Jackson news sources report that Carlen Andujo, of Pearl, was arrested Wednesday after Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers tried to stop a speeding car on Highway 80 near Star Road in Rankin County. The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers said the vehicle, which was driven by Andujo, did not stop, sped up and eventually crashed into a mini-van and two tractor-trailers just south of Florence.

Andujo reportedly suffered minor injuries in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

MHP said he faces felony as well as misdemeanor charges and is being held at the Rankin County Jail.