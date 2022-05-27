Two teens charged with murder in shooting death of 12-year-old

Two Mississippi teens were arrested Friday and charged with the murder of a 12-year-old boy the day prior, police reported.

Jackson police said Otha Brown and Turkuan Cohen, both 18, will face charges of murder for allegedly shooting 12-year-old Adrian McDougles, to death and shooting his 16-year-old brother, Onterrio McDougles.

The brothers were reportedly walking on Ventura Drive in Jackson just after 1 p.m. Thursday when a black car pulled up and the occupants began firing.