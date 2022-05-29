Mississippi man dies after his vehicle crashes into a tree, state troopers report

A Mississippi man was killed Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident, state troopers reported.

Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Claiborne County on Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 4:04 p.m., a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by 44-year-old Eddrick D. Good of Port Gibson traveled west on Highway 18 when it left the road and collided with a tree. Eddrick Good received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to MHP, Good was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.