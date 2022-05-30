Mississippi father arrested in connection with son’s shooting death
Published 7:19 am Monday, May 30, 2022
A Mississippi father has been arrested in connection with his son’s death.
News sources report that Julius Henry II was arrested in connection with the death of his adult son, Julius IV, who was shot and killed in Amite County.
News reports indicate that Julius IV was shot inside a home on South Greensburg Road at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, May 28.
Investigators have reportedly charged the father with murder in connection with the shooting.