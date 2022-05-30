Small, Black Mississippi church finds KKK recruitment letter on church steps

Published 9:33 pm Monday, May 30, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Klu Klux Klan letter was left on the front steps of a small, Black Mississippi, a Memphis TV station reported Monday.

Members of the Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church in DeSoto County said they were shocked when they found the letter Sunday morning as they were preparing for so service, WREG-TV reported.

The flyer was purportedly aimed at getting new recruits to join the KKK.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“Join your local Klavern today to preserve white Christian unity before multiculturalism destroys America for good,” the flyer read.

Police said they are investigating the matter.

More News

Woman found floating, dead in Mississippi lake vanished while companion was fetching trailer

1,000 new job openings being filled as new Mississippi Amazon center set to open in July

This Mississippi hospital is among nation’s top-performing medical centers for heart attack treatment

Mississippi father arrested in connection with son’s shooting death

Print Article