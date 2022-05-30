Small, Black Mississippi church finds KKK recruitment letter on church steps

A Klu Klux Klan letter was left on the front steps of a small, Black Mississippi, a Memphis TV station reported Monday.

Members of the Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church in DeSoto County said they were shocked when they found the letter Sunday morning as they were preparing for so service, WREG-TV reported.

The flyer was purportedly aimed at getting new recruits to join the KKK.

“Join your local Klavern today to preserve white Christian unity before multiculturalism destroys America for good,” the flyer read.

Police said they are investigating the matter.