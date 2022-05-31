Mississippi woman arrested after reportedly using stolen checkbook to make nearly $2,000 in purchases

Published 4:35 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022

By Oxford Eagle staff

A Mississippi woman was arrested after she reportedly used a stolen checkbook to make nearly $2,000 in purchases.

The Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report in regards to fraud that occurred on May 9. The reporting party stated that somebody made purchases at a business using the reporting party’s information.

The reporting party also stated that somebody attempted to cash a personal check at a business, but the business had not allowed the check to be cashed.

After investigation, a warrant was issued for Marque Martin, 30, for uttering forgery using a stolen checkbook to make purchases totaling nearly $2,000.

On May 16, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a business in the 2500 block of West Jackson Avenue for a reported shoplifting, a vehicle stop was initiated on a vehicle matching the description where officers came in contact with Martin.

Martin was taken into custody for the Uttering Forgery warrant and taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing where she was issued a $2,500 bond.

