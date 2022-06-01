Mississippi man dies in plane crash in eastern Arkansas

A Mississippi man died following a plane crash in Arkansas.

Malcolm King, 62, of Hernando, Mississippi, died when the Cessna 162 plane he was flying crashed in a field near Dacus Lake in Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas.

King’s plane took originated from DeWitt-Spain Airport near downtown Memphis.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. The FAA reports that King was the only person in the plane.

WREG in Memphis reports that King was the owner of a flight school at the DeWitt Spain Airport where his plane departed.

The National Transportation and Safety Board is investigating the crash. Officials with the NTSB said that a preliminary report will be issued in the next couple of week. A report as to what caused the crash will take a year or more to complete, officials said.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is also assisting NTSB and FAA in the crash investigation.